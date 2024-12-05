Atletico Madrid to face Paris Saint-Germain as Diego Simeone’s side handed tough Club World Cup draw

On Thursday, FIFA conducted the group stage draw for the new 32-team 2025 Club World Cup, which will be taking place in the United States next summer. Atletico Madrid were one of the final teams to book their spot in the competition, and they now know who they will be facing off against.

Diego Simeone’s side, who were in Pot 2 for the draw, have been handed a tough task – they will be playing Paris Saint-Germain, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders. It means that Atleti will be playing the reigning Ligue 1 champions at least once more this season, having defeated them 2-1 in the Champions League a few weeks ago.

Atletico Madrid have an outside chance of winning the Club World Cup, and while it is a far from easy draw, they are more than capable of topping their group, which would secure an easier run in the knockout stages. It remains to be seen how successful they are in the United States next summer.