WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind at San Mames courtesy of Alex Berenguer

Real Madrid have closed the gap to Barcelona over the last three matchdays, and although they cannot do so this midweek after the Catalan club’s 5-1 victory over Mallorca on Tuesday, they will be aiming to keep pace. However, doing so will now be complicated as they have fallen behind to Athletic Club.

The hosts were the better team during the opening 45 minutes at San Mames, and eight minutes into the second period, they have broken the deadlock courtesy of makeshift striker Alex Berenguer.

Athletic Club lead against Real Madrid! 🦁 A very scrappy finish but Alex Berenguer and his teammates certainly don't mind 😂 pic.twitter.com/09Zqkaf8xW — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 4, 2024

Goal Álex Berenguer

Bilbao [1] – 0 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/09cduJleru — Toni (@Footballfan0088) December 4, 2024

ATHLETIC CLUB TAKE THE LEAD OVER REAL MADRID! WHAT A BALL INAKI WILLIAMS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FrKgaYfbTt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 4, 2024

Inaki Williams’ teasing ball makes the goal, and although Thibaut Courtois stopped the initial effort, Berenguer could not miss from only a yard out. It is a deserved moment for Athletic, who have been very good.

Real Madrid have been looking better in recent weeks, but it would be a big blow if they were to be defeated at San Mames. Carlo Ancelotti is running out of time to inspire a comeback for his side.