WATCH: Kylian Mbappe misses second successive penalty as Real Madrid denied equaliser at Athletic Club

Given that Barcelona won at Mallorca 24 hours ago, Real Madrid know that they cannot afford to slip up in their own match against Athletic Club. However, they remain on course to do so, as they are not only trailing at San Mames, but they have now missed a golden opportunity to equalise.

It was Alex Berenguer that opened the scoring for Los Leones, although Real Madrid were given the perfect chance to get back level soon after as Antonio Rudiger was fouled by Julen Agirrezabala inside the penalty area. However, Kylian Mbappe’s effort was saved by the Athletic goalkeeper.

📽️ ¡POR-TE-RA-ZO! Así ha detenido Julen Agirrezabala el penalti lanzado por Mbappé. 1-0 I #AthleticRealMadrid #LaLigaHighlights 🦁 pic.twitter.com/sRWqt7a3Fh — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) December 4, 2024

Mbappe MISSES another penalty. What is happening to him right now… pic.twitter.com/JjkRmUtkrM — george (@StokeyyG2) December 4, 2024

MBAPPE MISSES THE PENALTY 😱 pic.twitter.com/UGkTPRDgQO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 4, 2024

Mbappe missed his last penalty against Liverpool, and that was costly too as Real Madrid were 1-0 down at the time (before going on to lose 2-0). Carlo Ancelotti will hope that his side do not rue it on this occasion, as they seek a much-needed equaliser in this showdown clash at San Mames.