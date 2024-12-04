Athletic Club Real Madrid

WATCH: Jude Bellingham continues scoring streak before Athletic Club re-take lead against Real Madrid

Real Madrid are under pressure to keep pace with Barcelona after the La Liga leaders won 5-1 at Mallorca 24 hours ago, and unfortunately for Carlo Ancelotti and his players, they are well on course to drop points in the title race. They had managed to find an equaliser against Athletic Club, but the hosts have now re-taken the lead at San Mames.

Alex Berenguer opened the scoring for Los Leones in the early stages of the second half, and although Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty, Real Madrid were able to find an equaliser as Jude Bellingham netted for the fourth successive La Liga match.

However, Real Madrid were only on terms for two minutes before substitute Gorka Guruzeta scored to make it 2-1 to Athletic. A dreadful error from Federico Valverde presented the chance to the striker, and he made no mistake.

Real Madrid thought they were right back in this match, but they are now running out of time to force another equaliser.

