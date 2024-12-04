Valencia agree deal for new right-back to arrive in January

Valencia have been browsing the market for a right-back since Thierry Correia was ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury. It appears they have found their man.

Former Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda is yet to make the desired impact at Sporting CP, and he could leave on loan to get more minutes. Relevo say that Los Che have agreed a deal on loan until the end of the season. There are some details that are yet to be decided, such as whether there will be a buy clause – Valencia would be open to one, but Sporting CP will not accept a clause that sees them lose money, meaning it would be at least €7.5m.

The only real obstacle to the move is Sporting CP manager Joao Pereira – he has just arrived at the helm to replace Ruben Amorim, and Os Leaos want to give him time to assess his squad before giving the green light.

Currently Valencia have Dmitri Foulquier at right-back, but no other natural options there. Fresneda has been a bit-part player since arriving in Lisbon, and the 20-year-old has played 7 times this season, amassing 203 minutes. Just two of those outings were starts.