Toni Kroos, Robert Lewandowski, Luka Modric: When a top player should retire according to Emmanuel Petit

While there have been a number of reasons for Real Madrid’s struggles this season, and there have been a number of takes on what they should have done to counter-act those issues, the retirement of Toni Kroos looms large for Los Blancos. On the other hand, with 22 goals in 20 games this season, Robert Lewandowski seemed to be well past his best last season, but has had a renaissance this year. When exactly is the right time to call it a day?

Equally, Luka Modric is three years Lewandowski’s elder, and continues to start the majority of games this season for Los Blancos. Undoubtedly he is not the same player he was this time last year though. Football España asked Emmanuel Petit when he felt the right time to go was.

“Can you show me the book that says that you have to retire at 35 or 36 years old? As long as you are competitive on the pitch, and you respond like the best, I’m thinking about Modric as well, he played against Liverpool in the Champions League which shows how difficult it is for Ancelotti to move on. For me it’s not about age, of course when you reach a certain point, physically at 35, 36, it gets more difficult, you can be included in the turnover of the team.”

“But as long as you are performing on the pitch, it’s not a question of age, simple as that. Look at Salah, he’s 32, look at what he’s doing in the Premier League. He’s going on 33 years of age, he’s doing amazing things this year, and I look at the shape of his body, last game when he took off his shirt. My first reaction was ‘wow, f***ing hell, the shape of his body’, it’s amazing. So I don’t think it’s a question of age.”

Petit retired after a series of injuries in 2004 after a three-year stint at Chelsea at the age of 33. While players are starting to extend their careers much longer, Kroos was just a year older when he called it day, yet there are cases like Robert Lewandowski or Luka Modric, who are continuing late into their thirties at top class level.

Hansi Flick: "Robert Lewandowski? The truth is that yesterday I didn't plan for him to be a substitute. Today I thought it was a good idea for him to rest. We also thought about Raphinha, but he told us he was fine, and you have seen that he is fine." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 3, 2024

Football España asked whether it was mental hunger for the game or the body that dictated the decision in his mind.

“I think it’s related. When I listened to Kroos… He was tired. He had everything a player could dream of, he had won everything he could want. He was considered a master of his craft not only in football, but also in Madrid. So I think if he had wanted to sign another year-long deal, they would have been happy, and Real Madrid would have played him every single game.

But I think he was tired mentally and physically, it was probably getting more and more difficult for him to recover, there’s the new format of the Champions League, it’s getting more difficult, and you play every three days. Even when he left the national team, they asked him to come back.”

“Before he fell off his level, he decided to retire. I think it was intelligent from him, and it shows how much respect he has for football. The easy option for him would be for him to stay, and say OK, give me €20m. But he didn’t, and that shows his character, which is maybe missing a bit in the Real Madrid dressing room now. He could have gone to Saudi Arabia too, for €50m net per season. So I respect the players that have reached the pinnacle of the game, and it’s not a matter of money any more. I suppose he could have earned a lot more money too, but it didn’t matter to him.”

Lewandowski has noted that he intends to carry on for two to three more years at the top level yet, which would take him to Modric’s age. The Croatian became the oldest player to play for Real Madrid earlier this year, and while previously he had said he would leave if he was not his starter, has assumed his role as squad option well. He continues to take things year by year, as did Kroos, but few had the German retiring before his former midfield partner.