Spanish pop star responds to Real Madrid over concert date – ‘Why would we make something up?’

Spanish artist Lola Indigo has publicly responded to Real Madrid, after they denied that the Santiago Bernabeu stadium would be hosting her concert next year. Indigo announced on Monday that the Bernabeu would feature as part of her tour on the 14th of June 2025.

Los Blancos do not yet have permission to begin hosting concerts again, as they work on soundproofing the stadium in agreement with Madrid Council, which perhaps explains their distancing from the concert. They put out a statement on Monday denying that any concert was arranged, and underlining the work still going on.

Indigo, appearing on popular talk show La Revuelta with David Broncano, was confused by their response.

“We have a date, which is June 14. They had told us a date, we aren’t just going to make that up. We are all working with a sweet community approach to do this without disturbing the neighbours. If there is any neighbour who wants to come to a concert, I invite you for free, to whatever you want to come to,” Indigo noted.

She then gave further context on the matter, explaining that until the soundproofing is completed, they cannot host concerts, but they her side clearly have assurances that it will be.

“Madrid have come out to issue a statement because the judicial process is very serious. The reality is that people do not read the statement, only the headline. What they say is that concerts cannot be held until the noise is resolved.”

“There has to be some work, until it is finished it cannot be done. In order to make the announcement, we asked them to send us the soundproofing project, that’s why we made the announcement.”

Indigo is also friends with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

“I have a relationship with Vinicius, for me he is the best in the world. I am a Madrid fan because of Vini. He knows less about these things than I do, still. He has never had a drink in his life.”

Real Madrid have faced a number of legal challenges about the noise pollution created by concerts that were hosted during last summer, and have been forced to stop in order to take measures against the noise. President Florentino Perez has downplayed the economic impact of this, but they do have a number of lucrative contracts signed to make use of the facilities.