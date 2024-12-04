Robin Le Normand in, Antoine Griezmann out: Atletico Madrid make moves with squad for Copa del Rey tie

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid have won their last seven matches across all competitions, and they are aiming to extend that run to eight on Thursday as they take on Cacereno in the second round of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey.

Ahead of that fixture, head coach Diego Simeone has announced his squad that will be heading to Extremadura. The big novelty is Robin Le Normand, who is back in contention after a traumatic brain injury, which he suffered during September’s Madrid derby. Several other big-hitters have also been included, but one player that has been left out is talisman Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has been training away from his Atletico Madrid teammates over the last couple of days, so the decision has been taken to protect him ahead of the match against Sevilla on Sunday. Simeone has more than enough firepower to get through the test that will come against Cacereno, so there should be no concerns.