Real Madrid target to be taken off the market as €100m deal nears

Bayern Munich have made it a matter of state to get a new deal for Jamal Musiala over the line, and it looks like they will manage to get one over the line. The German international is out of contract in 2026, and if he were to reach, next summer without one, Bayern would have been back into a corner over his future.

Musiala was linked with Manchester City and Real Madrid during the summer, but talk of a move abroad has died down in recent months as talks with Bayern have progressed. The 21-year-old is set to be one of the headline stars in the coming years for the Bavarian side, and Florian Plettenberg reports that a four or five-year deal will be signed soon, worth €25m per season.

⤵️✅ 4 years = €100m package or 5 years = €125m package … New #Musiala contract will be signed soon ✔️⏳ https://t.co/X3PlGONMgW — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 3, 2024

It is not clear how firm Real Madrid’s interest was, beyond the interest they have in any of the world’s top young players. Given there are only a few sides that can afford and would be of interest to Musiala, it is no surprise Los Blancos were linked to him. It could have an impact on the future of Florian Wirtz too, who is friends with Musiala, and has been tipped to leave Bayer Leverkusen next summer.