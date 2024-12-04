Real Madrid starlet will be used by Carlo Ancelotti to solve worrying problem

Real Madrid have managed their defensive crisis well in recent weeks, having won each of their last three La Liga matches. Raul Asencio’s emergence has played a big part, with the 21-year-old having impressed greatly since joining forces with Antonio Rudiger in the centre of Carlo Ancelotti’s defence.

Asencio continues to be counted on by Ancelotti and his coaching staff, and even when Aurelien Tchouameni makes his return to action in the next few days, he will remain a very prominent part of the squad.

As per Relevo, one of the uses for Asencio will be alleviating the workload of Rudiger, who has been ever-present for Real Madrid this season because of the injury crisis. Recently, it emerged that club officials are concerned about the condition of his knee, which is at an increased risk of breaking down – especially in the case of playing too much.

Asencio may not remain as a regular starter going forward, but he will still be trusted by everyone at Real Madrid. Given his performances so far, there is plenty of reasons for this to be the case.