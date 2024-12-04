Real Madrid made to pay for errors as Athletic Club secure big win at San Mames

The pressure was on Real Madrid to respond after Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Mallorca on Tuesday, but they have failed to match the result of their Clasico rivals as Carlo Ancelotti’s side were beaten by Athletic Club at San Mames.

Athletic were the better team in the first half, as they nullified any threat posed by Real Madrid. They got their reward in the second period as Inaki Williams’ dangerous cross was not dealt with, and it allowed Alex Berenguer to score from close range.

Real Madrid pushed for an equaliser, and they had a great opportunity to score the leveller when Antonio Rudiger was fouled by Julen Agirrezabala inside the penalty area. However, Kylian Mbappe’s effort was saved by Agirrezabala, who made amends for his mistake.

Despite this, Real Madrid were able to find the equaliser courtesy of Jude Bellingham, who netted for the fourth successive La Liga match (after goals against Osasuna, Leganes and Getafe). However, they were only on terms for two minutes as Federico Valverde’s error allowed Gorka Guruzeta to score – and that proved to be the winner.

The result means that Real Madrid remain four points behind Barcelona, albeit they do have a game in hand. Athletic Club stay in fourth after the win.