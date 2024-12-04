Real Madrid hire “miracle nutritionist” as efforts made to stop endless injury problems

Real Madrid have suffered greatly with injuries over the last few months, and at times, it has seemed like the problems would never end. However, the club is taking steps to ensure that these breakdowns often significantly less in the future.

Fitness coach Antonio Pintus has received a lot of scrutiny in recent weeks because of the injury crisis, although he is staying at the club for now. Instead, Real Madrid have opted to hire Itziar Gonzalez de Arriba, who has been described as a “miracle nutritionist”.

As per Relevo, Gonzalez de Arriba has been brought in to optimise the physical condition and improve the quality of the players’ tissue to reduce the number of breaks – in short, it means that Real Madrid are looking to prevent further injuries.

Gonzalez de Arriba is well-known at Real Madrid, as she has been working with Dani Carvajal, who is out of the players currently out injured.