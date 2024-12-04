Real Madrid breakout star turned down summer offer from City Football Group

Raul Asencio has been a beacon of light for Real Madrid amid the club’s crippling injury crisis. The 21-year-old has greatly impressed since stepping into the starting line-up as the expense of Eder Militao, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in 15 months.

Real Madrid would have been in serious trouble had Asencio not still been at the club, and they are rather fortunate that this is the case. As per Diario AS, the young defender received an offer from the City Football Group during the summer.

€6m was offered to Real Madrid, and had a deal been done, Asencio would have joined Girona. However, the player’s will to remain in the Spanish capital meant that nothing materialised in the end.

Real Madrid have been greatly impressed by Asencio, and there are already plans in place for contract talks to be held with his representatives at the end of the season. As such, there is a good chance that he sticks around the Santiago Bernabeu for a while yet.