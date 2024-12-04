Rayo Vallecano President clears up ‘disappearance’ of striker after Whatsapp goes dead

Rayo Vallecano President Raul Martin Presa has assured that they are aware of Raul de Tomas‘ current situation, after the former Benfica, Espanyol and Real Madrid striker seemingly went AWOL this week.

De Tomas, 30, has not trained with Rayo for several days, and Relevo report that Whatsapps sent to him by teammates were not reaching his phone, nor was he answering calls. He will not be part of their Copa del Rey squad against Unionistas de Salamanca this evening. Manager Inigo Perez confirmed on Tuesday that he is out, and being looked after by the club’s medical services.

⚡️ PRESA, PRESIDENTE del RAYO, EN DIRECTO: 💣 "Raúl De Tomás no está desaparecido: está controlado". ‼️ Bru-tal inicio de @jpedrerol en MEGA. pic.twitter.com/5i3Xvm5714 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 3, 2024

The same outlet details that he has not been at the club’s facilities this week either, but Presa told El Chiringuito that de Tomas is “not disappeared, he is being monitored by the club’s medical services, as is natural. It’s not a physical injury, but it’s a common injury, I won’t say what, the doctor knows that.”

‘RDT’ has struggled to make an impact since returning to the club from Espanyol, and this season has barely been seen on the pitch. Yet to make his La Liga debut, his sole contribution for Perez was a brace and 90 minutes in the previous Copa del Rey round against Villamuriel.