Predicted Teams Athletic Club-Real Madrid: Aurelien Tchouameni back in, goalkeeping debate in Bilbao

Real Madrid will be hoping to close the gap to Barcelona back down to just a point on Wednesday night at 21:00 CEST, but face a tough trip to San Mames in order to take all three points. Athletic Club are unbeaten in nine matches, and they will face the new-found defensive solidity of Los Blancos, who have not conceded in three La Liga matches.

The big news for Real Madrid is that Aurelien Tchouameni is back from injury, and Diario AS say he will be straight back into midfield alonside Fede Valverde, Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham. Raul Asencio will continue in defence, and Fran Garcia will get the nod over Ferland Mendy in their eyes too.

Marca are more certain that Rodrygo Goes will start over Brahim Diaz, while they see Mendy returning for the big match. Los Blancos are still without Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior.

Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde refused to confirm whether Unai Simon or Julen Agirrezabala would be in goal, but the latter is expected to start. Ander Herrera relapsed with a muscle injury, but otherwise Los Leones are strong.

They say there will be a surprise in the line-up with Inaki Williams dropped for Alex Berenguer, but it does look as if Gorka Guruzeta will start ahead of in-form Oihan Sancet.