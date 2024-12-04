Manchester City and Manchester United battling with Barcelona for €70m striker

Barcelona have been making arrangements to sign Robert Lewandowski’s successor, which they intend to do in the next 1-2 years. One of the players that is being considered by sporting director Deco is Viktor Gyokeres, who has been in outstanding form for Sporting CP so far this season.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona go for Gyokeres next summer, but if not, they are likely to miss their chance to secure his signature. As per Sky Germany (via Diario AS), Manchester United and Manchester City are also vying to sign the Swedish striker, who has scored 24 goals at club level this season.

According to the report, Sporting are willing to accept lower than the €100m that has been the club’s asking price. €70m is likely to be what it takes for a deal to be done next summer, and for Barcelona, this will almost certainly be unaffordable unless they can manage to finally return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.