Liverpool, Manchester City on alert as Martin Zubimendi now open to leaving Real Sociedad

Over the last 2-3 years, Martin Zubimendi has regularly been linked with a move away from Real Sociedad. The closest that came to becoming a reality was last summer when Liverpool came calling, but in the end, he opted to remain at his boyhood club. However, the situation appears to have changed.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic (via Sport), Zubimendi has now decided that he is prepared to leave La Real in 2025. This is good news for Liverpool, who have retained their interest, while Manchester City and Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old defensive midfielder.

Real Sociedad would be powerless to stop Zubimendi leaving in the case of his €60m release clause being triggered, and this would be the only way for an exit to take place. If this reports materialises, it does give the Basque club time to sort a replacement, although a departure could happen as early as next month’s winter transfer window.