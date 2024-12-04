Liverpool linked with €80m move for La Liga midfield star

Athletic Club are once again on the up under Ernesto Valverde, and so far this season it is attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet that has been making the difference for Los Leones. A fact that has not gone unnnoticed by Europe’s top clubs.

Sancet, 24, has 8 goals in 15 appearances this season, and has been in fine form, scoring a brace against Rayo Vallecano and netting the winner against Real Sociedad in the last two weeks. Fichajes say that Liverpool are taking a keen interest in that form, and see him as a potential option to strengthen their midfield. Given his age, he would be a move that would give them immediate performance, but also see the Basque coming into his prime.

He has a contract at Athletic until 2032, a sure sign that he has no real intentions of leaving any time soon, so they may also have to convince him to leave. Included in that contract is an €80m release clause, and Athletic are notorious for not negotiating on their clauses. If Liverpool do want him, then they will need to commit to him in a big way.