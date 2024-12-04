“I would take him with me” – Rodri Hernandez would welcome Manchester City signing La Liga star

Nico Williams was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona during the 2024 summer transfer window, and while that deal is not expected to occur in 2025 too, there are reported to be multiple Premier League clubs that wish to take him away from Athletic Club.

One of them is Manchester City, and if he were to make that move, he’d be reunited with international teammate Rodri Hernandez. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner would certainly welcome Williams to the Etihad Stadium, which he told Diario AS (via CaughtOffside) earlier this week.

“Right now if I was taking him I would also be taking him to teach him a little bit about the cold in England, although it’s similar to Bilbao. But yes, I would take him with me (to Man City) without a doubt.”

It will be interesting to see how Williams’ situation plays out next summer. Athletic Club will be desperate to retain his services, and they could open contract talks in the coming months in a bid to increase his release clause.