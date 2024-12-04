Espanyol President will be forced to pay fines for racial abuse towards him

Espanyol are one of many clubs that have faced sanctions this season for the chanting of their fans. Los Pericos were recently pulled up racial abuse towards their owner, which will result in an absurd situation.

The Anti-Violence Committee has registered several occasions during their clash with Celta Vigo this weekend where Espanyol fans en masse chanted ‘Chinese, get out!’, and has been classed as racial abuse. The abuse was directed at Chinese CEO Chen Yansheng and the Rastar Group, who have been attracting the ire of Espanyol fans after a decade in charge, and recently saw fans gather outside the Chinese Consulate in Barcelona to protest against them.

Los Pericos will likely be fined for the incident, meaning Chen would be paying out fines for racial abuse towards him, say Relevo. It certainly lies in a blurry spot in the legislation, with few rules in place for abuse of a club’s own people.