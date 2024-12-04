Dutch forward offers himself to Barcelona for January or July move

Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen is reportedly seeking a change of scenery, and is attracted by the warm climes of the Costa Brava. Malen is out of contract in 2026, and with little sign of a new one on the horizon, is set to leave in January or the summer.

According to Sky DE, via Sport, Dortmund are willing to accept an offer of €20m for Malen. The Dutchman has offered himself to Barcelona for a move, while Atletico Madrid have also shown interest in him of late. The 25-year-old looks more likely to move in the summer, and Barcelona have no intention of moving in the winter transfer window unless there is a serious injury.

While Malen may have been of interest to Atletico last summer, having invested heavily into their forward line, it would be a surprise if they did so again in 2025. Barcelona could be a more likely option in the summer if they have the funds – they want an alternative to Robert Lewandowski next season, due to his age. So far this season, Malen has 4 goals and 2 assists in 17 appearances, and remains in the Dutch national team.