Copa del Rey round-up: Villarreal and Girona knocked out as four other La Liga sides progress

The second round of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey continued on Tuesday, and there were six more ties involving La Liga sides: Villarreal, Girona, Rayo Vallecano, Valencia, Leganes and Real Betis were all in action.

Pontevedra 1-0 Villarreal

Villarreal have had a very good start to the season, but they have now been knocked out of the Copa del Rey. It was an 87th minute winner that won the tie for the fourth-tier hosts, scored by Dalisson de Almeida.

Logrones 0-0 Girona (4-3 pens)

Girona were taken all the way to penalties in their tie, having been unable to find a breakthrough after 120 minutes. In the end, they were defeated 4-3 in the spot-kicks.

Unionistas de Salamanca 2-3 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano came from 2-0 behind to progress to the third round. They were on the ropes after early goals from Alvaro Gomez and Imanol Baz, but Oscar Trejo, Pedro Diaz and Adrian Embarba completed a stunning comeback.

Ejea 1-3 Valencia

Three second half goals ensured that Valencia have progressed. Iker Cordoba, Dani Gomez and Rafa Mir netted for Los Che, with Gabri Palmas scoring for the hosts.

CD Estepona 2-2 Leganes (4-5 pens)

Leganes twice had to come from behind in their tie, which eventually needed penalties. Ruben Mesa and Ekhiotz Orobiogoikoetxea scored for the hosts, while Munir El Haddadi and Javi Hernandez found the back of the net for the La Liga side. In the end, they won on penalties.

Sant Andreu 1-3 Real Betis

Real Betis are in the hat for the next round after a somewhat uncomfortable victory. Chimy Avila, Marc Bartra and Ez Abde scored for Los Verdiblancos, with Sergi Serrano netting for the home side.