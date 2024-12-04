Brighton loanee sees home robbed in Spain – partner hints at culprit

Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Valentin Barco returned home on Tuesday night to find his house ransacked and robbed. His partner Yaz Jaureguy has posted footage of the event online.

Currently at Sevilla, Barco arrived in the summer and after a promising initial start, the Argentine has fallen out of the team, with talk he could leave in the winter transfer window. An event that threatens his safety and the privacy of his own home will not help his adjustment to life in La Liga.

“Arriving at your house and finding it ransacked like this. Coming to a country full of excitement and you can’t relax… All too strange, don’t even trust your shadow,” wrote Jaureguy on her social media, as quoted by Marca.

Brighton loanee and #SevillaFC left-back Valentin Barco saw his house robbed and wrecked last night, with his fiancee Yaz Jaureguy posting images and footage of the event. pic.twitter.com/yQd4j1F2A7 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 4, 2024

“Two men entered through the house next door, they spent 50 minutes inside the house and left 10 minutes before we arrived… The strange thing is that only one employee knew our movements during those hours, which was the only point of entry and he left 7 minutes before we entered,” she continued.

It’s not yet clear what was taken or how much was robbed, but it’s certainly a nasty event, just a week after Barco proposed to Jareguy in Plaza Espana in Seville.

[AHORA] "Yaz" Jaureguy, novia del "Colo" Barco, compartió imágenes del robo que sufrieron en su casa de España. https://t.co/1emTaiSGsc pic.twitter.com/FvgKwAtBgI — ElCanciller.com (@elcancillercom) December 4, 2024

So far this season Barco has played 325 minutes in 8 games, but has not featured in 5 of their last 7 outings. Despite a promising couple of fixtures, it looks as if Adria Pedrosa is the first-choice left-back for Garcia Pimienta.