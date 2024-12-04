Bayern Munich loanee Bryan Zaragoza forced to undergo surgery

Bryan Zaragoza’s return to La Liga has been impressive. After his spell at Granada landed him a move to Bayern Munich, he was sent out on loan to Osasuna during the summer, and he has been a standout in Pamplona. However, it was confirmed earlier this week that he has suffered a serious setback.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Zaragoza had fractured one a metatarsal in his foot. As per MD, it has now been reported that the tricky winger will now have to undergo surgery to rectify the problem, and this will mean that he is out of action for at least two or three months.

There is no doubt that losing Zaragoza for that period of time is a major blow for Osasuna, who have had a good start to the 2024-25 season. They must now find a way to replace him effectively in the near future, although that will be much easier said than done.