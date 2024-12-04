Barcelona keeping tabs on 23-year-old Brazilian winger

Botafogo secured an historic first Copa Libertadores title on Saturday, outlasting Atletico Mineiro to win out 3-1. Despite being down to 10 men from the second minute onwards, Luiz Henrique inspired his side with a goal and an assist to victory.

The 23-year-old returned to Brazil earlier this year from Real Betis, having struggled to make his mark on the Benito Villamarin. Sealing a €15m move back to his native country, Botafogo have benefitted to the tune of 12 goals and 6 assists in his 51 appearances this season. In addition, Henrique has broken into the Brazil national team. Competing with Savio Moreira for a spot on the right, he has scored twice in 6 appearances for the Selecao.

It seems like this version of Raphinha has no ceiling. The Brazilian averages one goal every 110 minutes in what is already, by far, his best season as a professional player. In total he's on 26 G+A in all competitions this season. @bonagerman pic.twitter.com/yxUh49o3mO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 4, 2024

According to Sport, Barcelona are keeping tabs on his progress. They had scouted him in the past, while he was at Betis, and with his recent progress, the Catalan daily say he is still present in the minds of the Blaugrana.

The Brazilian showed flashes of his quality under Manuel Pellegrini, but could never put together a consistent run of form over several months at Betis. Earlier this year, Henrique was accused of spot fixing, but no further action has been taken, while he has also had to involve authorities in Brazil this week with the sister of an ex-girlfriend, who tried to blackmail him for money with an intimate video.