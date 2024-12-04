Barcelona

Barcelona call Extraordinary General Assembly to approve Nike contract

Barcelona have announced that members will be asked to vote through their deal with Nike for the American sportswear firm to manufacture their kits for the next 14 years. Officially, none of the figures from the deal have been released.

The Blaugrana have called an Extraordinary General Assembly to vote through the deal, which will take place on the 21st of December at 10:30 CEST. That Friday comes a day before their final game of 2024, at home against Atletico Madrid.

This comes amid calls from opposition groups for more transparency, both on this deal, and on other matters, with Barcelona saying that Nike have asked for the details to remain confidential, as is their customary practice.

Catalan daily Sport claim that the new deal will bring in an extra €45m per season, despite their current deal already running until 2028. The new contract runs until 2038, and from 2028 onwards, Barcelona are set to earn an extra €60m per year, according to their information.

