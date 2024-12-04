Atletico Madrid register interest in 23-year-old MLS attacker, Arsenal and Liverpool also keen

Atletico Madrid could end up parting ways with Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season, with it having been reported that Los Angeles FC are very interested in reuniting him with former France teammates Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud. If that happens, his replacement could end up being from the same city.

As per CaughtOffside, Atleti have registered their interest in Gabriel Pec, who currently plays for LA Galaxy. As well as Los Colchoneros, the 23-year-old is also wanted by the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Inter Milan.

Pec, who typically plays as a winger, joined LA Galaxy from Vasco da Gama at the start of 2024. His first season in the MLS has been very successful, and if could end up being his only campaign in the United States.

Atletico Madrid could be on the hunt for wingers in 2025, given that Diego Simeone has now reverted to a 4-4-2 system. It remains to be seen whether Pec is one of the players that is targeted.