“A difficult moment” – Kylian Mbappe speaks out after penalty miss during Real Madrid’s defeat at Athletic Club

Kylian Mbappe’s start to life as a Real Madrid has been underwhelming, to say the least. In the last couple of weeks, it has been especially tough for him after a couple of high-profile moments.

Last Wednesday, Mbappe saw his penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during Real Madrid’s 2-0 Champions League defeat at Anfield. Seven days on, he was again denied from 12 yards as Julen Agirrezabala came up big for Athletic Club in their 2-1 win over the defending La Liga champions.

Carlo Ancelotti came to Mbappe’s defence after the match at San Mames, and now the man himself has taken to Instagram (via MD) to share his thoughts.

“Bad result. A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. A difficult moment, but it’s the best to change this situation and show who I am.”

Mbappe must now pick himself up ahead of Real Madrid’s next match, which is against Girona on Saturday night.