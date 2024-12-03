WATCH: Raphinha restores Barcelona’s lead over Mallorca with perfect penalty

Barcelona are aiming to end their three-match winless run in La Liga, and they are on course to do so. Despite having been pegged back just before half time by Mallorca, Hansi Flick’s side have now gone 2-1 in front at Son Moix.

It was Ferran Torres that opened the scoring for the league leaders inside the opening 12 minutes, and although Vedat Muriqi managed to find an equaliser just before the interval, Raphinha has restored Barcelona’s lead in the second half.

Barcelona take the lead! 🔵🔴 Lamine Yamal wins a penalty on his return to action and Raphinha tucks it away 🔥 pic.twitter.com/THb6gYPpcA — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 3, 2024

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Mallorca 1-2 Barcelona | Raphinha RAPHINHA HAS GIVEN BARCELONA THE LEAD!pic.twitter.com/sAHRYvgjWG — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 3, 2024

Lamine Yamal is fouled by Johan Mojica inside the penalty area, and that allows Raphinha to score from 12 yards. It’s an excellent strike from the Brazilian winger, who gave Leo Roman no chance despite him diving the right way.

Barcelona will be desperate to see the game out from this situation, as they aim to win their first La Liga match in exactly one month. However, Mallorca will surely aim to pile on the pressure in search of another equaliser.