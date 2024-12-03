WATCH: Raphinha at the double as Barcelona go 3-1 up against Mallorca

It has been exactly a month since Barcelona last won in La Liga. Three winless games against Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Las Palmas have come since then, but Hansi Flick’s side are surely now about to end that run as they have gone 3-1 in front against Mallorca.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring at Son Moix, and although that goal was cancelled out by Vedat Muriqi, Barcelona would re-take the lead courtesy of a Raphinha penalty. Now, the Brazilian winger has notched his second of the evening to install breathing space for the league leaders.

What a ball by Lamine Yamal 😮‍💨 Special assist by the returning star to set up Raphinha for his second goal tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nECsvONE6e — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 3, 2024

Lamine es el mejor talento en Europa. Que escándalo. Y Raphinha que siempre está. pic.twitter.com/fMfT5vcLdC — FC Barcelona Argentina (@BarsaARG) December 3, 2024

It’s an unbelievable assist from Lamine Yamal, whose trivela cross is perfectly played into Raphinha, who cannot miss from only a few yards out.

Barcelona should be able to see this out from here, and it will lift some of the pressure that has been on the shoulders of Flick and his players. Son Moix is not an easy ground to go to, so to secure victory would be very impressive.