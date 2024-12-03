WATCH: Pau Victor gets involved as Barcelona score fifth goal at Son Moix

Barcelona have been very under-par in recent weeks, after three winless La Liga matches in a row against Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Las Palmas. However, they have now answered their critics in emphatic fashion as they are now 5-1 up against Mallorca.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the visitors at Son Moix, and although Vedat Muriqi notched an equaliser just before half time, Hansi Flick’s side have taken control in the second period. Raphinha scored from the penalty spot 11 minutes into the half, and he then added his brace before Frenkie de Jong also found himself on the scoresheet. Now, Pau Victor has fired home a fifth of the evening.

GOAL FESTTTTT, PAU VICTOR🔥🔥 GREAT HUSTLE FROM FRENKIE pic.twitter.com/j1pfyU0hkf — Ali (@Ali400B) December 3, 2024

It has been an excellent evening’s work from Barcelona. Son Moix is typically a very difficult away day in La Liga, but Hansi Flick’s side have made it look very easy – especially in the second half. This is undoubtedly a very big result for them.