WATCH: Mallorca player headbutts own teammate during Barcelona defeat

Mallorca have had a very impressive season up until now, but they were humbled on Tuesday. They lost 5-1 at home to La Liga leaders Barcelona, and while there were multiple poor individual performances amongst Jagoba Arrasate’s side, undoubtedly the worst was by left-back Johan Mojica.

Mojica was terrorised by Lamine Yamal throughout the 90 minutes. He made a costly error for Barcelona’s opening goal, and he also felled the 17-year-old sensation inside the penalty area in the second half, which led to the visitors going 3-1 ahead at Son Moix.

Just before the penalty was scored by Raphinha, Mojica remarkably appeared to headbutt Mallorca teammate Manu Morlanes.

Johan Mojica lashed out at teammate Manu Morlanes after giving away a penalty 😲 pic.twitter.com/5Ts37gO5Eh — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 3, 2024

It’s not something you see every day, but it speaks to how frustrated Mojica must have been during that match. Overall, it was a very disheartening display from Mallorca, who will be aiming to bounce back in their next fixture, which is against Celta Vigo on Friday night.