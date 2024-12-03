WATCH: Mallorca fire back against Barcelona courtesy of Vedat Muriqi

Barcelona are aiming to snap a run of three matches without a victory, and they looked on course to do so after taking an early lead against Mallorca. However, the hosts have now managed to find an equaliser just before half time.

It was Ferran Torres that scored the opening goal at Son Moix, doing so on his first start in two months. However, Barcelona have been unable to see out the lead until half time, with Vedat Muriqi notching the leveller for Mallorca.

Barcelona’s high line has been heavily discussed over the last couple of months, and while it has often worked, Mallorca exploited it to perfection here. Pablo Maffeo broke through, and with only Inaki Pena to beat, he squared the ball for Muriqi to score into the empty net.

Son Moix is a very difficult stadium to go to for visiting teams, and Barcelona must now find a response if they are to end their winless run in La Liga.