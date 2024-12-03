WATCH: Frenkie de Jong scores first goal of the season as Barcelona make it 4-1 against Mallorca

Barcelona are well on their way to ending their poor recent form in La Liga. Three winless matches in a row against Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and La Palmas have seen Hansi Flick’s side be caught up by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, but they will now pull away momentarily as they have gone 4-1 up against Mallorca.

It was Ferran Torres that opened the scoring at Son Moix, before Vedat Muriqi equalised minutes before half time. In the second period, Barcelona have taken control: Raphinha netted from the penalty spot before collecting a brace on the 74th minute, and now Frenkie de Jong has made it 4-1.

🚨 LIVE M a l l o r c a 1️⃣🆚4️⃣ B a r c a ⚽️ D e J o n g 🤌🤌🤌 Y a m a l ’ s P a s s pic.twitter.com/Xsy80WvcCB — Frenkie De Jong Out Of Context (@DeJongOoc) December 3, 2024

It’s a great moment for de Jong, who has had a tough time of things in 2024 – and especially in recent weeks after returning from that long-term ankle injury. Barcelona have certainly made his result safe now, and they will be heading four points clear at the top of the table.