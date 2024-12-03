Barcelona Mallorca

WATCH: Ferran Torres fires Barcelona into early lead against Mallorca

Barcelona have failed to win any of their last three La Liga matches, so they will be aiming to bounce back from that dreadful run as they take on Mallorca at Son Moix. Currently, they are on course to do so having broken the deadlock in the early stages.

Ferran Torres is making his first start in almost two months after injury, and it is he that has opened the scoring for Barcelona.

It’s a dreadful error from Mallorca as miscommunication between Leo Roman, Johan Mojica and Martin Valjent allows Torres a free strike inside the penalty area – despite it not being a clean connection, it was enough to trickle into the back of the net.

Son Moix is typically a very difficult stadium to go to for visiting teams, so Barcelona will be delighted to have scored early on. Hansi Flick will hope that his side can control proceedings from here.

