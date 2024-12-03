Trent Alexander-Arnold yet to make decision on future as Liverpool continue pushing

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not only part of an impressive title charge with the Reds, which would be his second with his boyhood club, but is also the object of pursuit for European champions Real Madrid. The latest coming from England contradicts the most recent reports from the Spanish capital.

According to The Athletic, Alexander-Arnold is yet to take a decision on his future, one way or the other. Liverpool continue to push for a new contract with the 25-year-old England international, while Real Madrid have made it clear that they want to sign him. Currently there is no clarity on how things will end they say, and Alexander-Arnold is still in talks with Liverpool.

Recently it had been claimed that Alexander-Arnold had decided not to renew his deal at Anfield, which would lead most to conclude that Real Madrid would be his destination. Out of contract next summer, Alexander-Arnold can pen a contract with Los Blancos in less than a month. He is their top target for the position, as they look to strengthen following Dani Carvajal’s injury, although recently they have been linked to Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot.