“This November s*** is over and December has begun” – Hansi Flick delighted with Barcelona’s win at Mallorca

On Tuesday, Barcelona returned to form in emphatic fashion with a 5-1 victory over Mallorca at Son Moix. The Catalans had previously gone without a win in their previous three La Liga matches (vs Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Las Palmas), but that poor streak has been put to bed.

As per MD, Hansi Flick expressed his delight at the result, and also at the ending of the poor run of form that his Barcelona side have been on.

“In the first half we had many chances and we scored, but they equalised us. We are happy. Scoring is very important for us. We created many chances but we missed them (vs Las Palmas). This time, I am happy to have scored five goals.

“I had already warned that I was happy because this November s*** is over and December has now begun.”

Flick also explained the decision to rest Robert Lewandowski, who was replaced by Barcelona teammate Ferran Torres from the start.

“Lewandowski needed rest, we had to take care of him. In addition, Ferran played a very good game and scored the first goal, it’s very important for him. Whenever we need him, he is there. Today it was not necessary to play with Lewandowski.”