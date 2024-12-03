Third Nigeria forward offered to Sevilla by agents

Real Sociedad and Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq is going through it in Donostia-San Sebastian. Arriving as their record signing three summers ago, a cruciate ligament injury in his second game was the start of a long period of discontent in Gipuzkoa.

Last-choice in Imanol Alguacil’s pecking order, Radio Sevilla (via Diario AS) say that Sadiq has been offered to Sevilla by his agents. They are desperate to land Sadiq a new destination, and Los Nervionenses are in the market for a forward in January, with neither of compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho nor Isaac Romero with a goal to their name in La Liga this season. He would be a third Super Eagle with Chidera Ejuke also there.

The 27-year-old has 10 appearances this season with just an assist to his name, but only four of those were starts, and he totals 362 minutes. Overall, Sadiq has managed just 4 goals in 49 appearances for La Real, having enjoyed two free-scoring seasons at Almeria prior to that.