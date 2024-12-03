Barcelona

Ronaldinho to become a grandfather at 45 after Burnley player announces partner is expecting

What links Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho to Burnley is an excellent quiz question, but his grandson could be born in the North-West of England. His son has announced that he and his partner are expecting on social media.

Joao Mendes, 19, had a brief spell at Barcelona in their under-19s last season after leaving Cruzeiro, and was picked up by Burnley, where he currently plays for the under-21 side. He is yet to make his senior debut under Scott Parker at Turf Moor.

Ronaldinho will be a grandfather at the age of 45, after Mendes and partner Giovanna Buscacio, 25, posted that they were ’16 weeks and counting’. The ex-PSG man still works as an ambassador for Barcelona on occasion, and was recently part of a legends match against Real Madrid, where netted a trademark free-kick. He has certainly been through it since retirement though, spending months in a Paraguayan prison after faking his identity at border control.

Giovanna Buscacio, pareja del futbolista Joao Mendes (hijo de Ronaldinho), anuncia que está embarazada

