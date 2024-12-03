Real Sociedad’s Imanol Alguacil patches things up with captain Mikel Oyarzabal – ‘When he’s not here…’

After a frustrasting fourth straight defeat to Basque rivals Athletic Club two weekends ago, Real Sociedad got back on track by beating Real Betis 2-0 at Anoeta on Sunday, a result that moved them a point ahead of Los Verdiblancos. It also healed some of the wounds from their derby defeat.

The Txuri-Urdin got back to winning ways after a match against Athletic in which manager Imanol Alguacil had chastised his players for not competing, and said he would have changed them all at half-time. This time, he was much more satisfied.

“It was the type of game I was asking for, for the team to convey maturity, security and not give away,” he told Relevo.

“Neither of the two teams has had a great game on an offensive level, but I understand that it has been because on a defensive level we have done a lot of work. We have had the success of scoring the two goals in the first half. We have worked a lot and very well at defensive level and they have not had scoring opportunities.”

Alguacil also had words of praise for captain Mikel Oyarzabal.

“I will always defend Mikel. I said it last time. The day he is gone we will realise what he means to La Real. I am very lucky to be and work with him every day. I am one of the great beneficiaries of him coinciding with us. It’s not the numbers that are the goals, it’s what he gives to the rest of the team.”

Oyarzabal had criticised Alguacil publicly after his manager’s comments, saying that perhaps they should examine their strategy rather than the commitment of the squad. The Euro 2024-winner was in a much happier place.

“The numbers and winning are important, but also the affection of the people, of the fans and that is what I focus on. I feel that I am very supported, valued, that people value what I am and what I do and that It’s the most important thing. I don’t want to stop, I want to continue helping Real and put the club as high as it can be.”

La Real face Conquense in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, before traveling to Leganes on Sunday. Real Sociedad have been inconsistent this season, but recent weeks have seen an improvement.