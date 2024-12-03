Real Madrid to hold contract talks with defender next summer

Real Madrid’s injury crisis has been very tough on Carlo Ancelotti, although a silver lining has been the emergence of Raul Asencio. The 21-year-old has started the club’s last three matches following the season-ending ACL tear suffered by Eder Militao, and he has greatly impressed since making his first team debut.

Asencio is expected to continue his starting streak when Real Madrid go to Athletic Club on Wednesday evening, and in the longer run, he is likely to continue being involved with the first team. That could be the case for the 2025-26 season too, as Marca say that there are plans for him to be offered a new contract.

Asencio’s current deals ends in 2026, but it has already been agreed between the two parties that talks over a new contract will take place once the current season is over. Real Madrid are said to be relaxed about the situation, despite the fact that the youngster would only have a year left by the time next summer comes around.