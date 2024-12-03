Real Madrid squad prediction about Barcelona comes true

Real Madrid have perhaps not stormed their way back into the title race, but they are in control of their own destiny once again, after three wins from three, and three clean sheets. In the same spell, Barcelona have managed just one point, conceding on five occasions, and dropping eight points.

As per Relevo, this is something that Los Blancos saw coming. They have corrected mistakes, and made themselves more solid since their damaging defeats to AC Milan and Barcelona in El Clasico, keeping the faith that they would have their chances. They had been surprised by Barcelona’s level in the opening three months of the season, and were convinced that all was not lost after El Clasico, and that Barcelona would drop points. A month later, they are back in it.

Los Blancos will now have to maintain their run, having responded to Carlo Ancelotti’s harsh criticism of their attitude. Against Athletic Club, their new-found solidity will be put to the test more so than against Osasuna, Leganes and Getafe. They will face the Basque side on Wednesday night at San Mames at 21:00 CEST, after Barcelona play RCD Mallorca.