Real Madrid Sporting Director critical of Carlo Ancelotti during poor run

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has cut a much more gruff figure than he did last season as a function of some of the results this season no doubt. However he has also shown a degree of annoyance, one that it has been suggested is not entirely with the public criticism, but rather the internal critique.

During recent weeks there has been speculation that one or two more losses could see Ancelotti’s job in danger, with detailed reports emerging on exactly what the hierarchy at the club has felt on what he is doing wrong. Speaking on Cadena SER, Antonio Romero has suggested that Sporting Director Santiago Solari was one of the figures frustrated with Ancelotti – and one of the objects of the Italian’s irritation too.

“Although it may sound strange, we are all human, and I imagine that in his head he will think, I have just won La Liga and the Champions League and in the first bad streak of the season with a lot of injuries and a lot of problems, they are telling me that Solari has gotten angry, well, it is human that he is angry.”

“I’d say that to me, that irritation does not seem to be with the media, with what he hears and what he reads, but rather a disappointment with the people inside of the club that may think the team is getting away from him.”

One of Ancelotti’s greatest skills has been his ability to manage upwards at Real Madrid, as well as dictating to the squad. Few coaches have been able to handle strongman owners such as Silvio Berlusconi or in this case Florentino Perez as skilfully as Ancelotti. Given Solari’s own track record as a manager, Ancelotti might not appreciate strong input from the Argentine.