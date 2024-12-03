Real Madrid linked with Dutch alternative in defence with €60m price tag

Real Madrid are still on the hunt for ways to strengthen their defence next summer, after their failure to get a deal over the line for Leny Yoro, and serious injuries to David Alaba and Eder Militao. One name who was linked to them last summer remains on their radar – Ajax’s Jorrel Hato.

The 18-year-old has been mainly operating at left-back for the Dutch giants, and already has 7 goal contributions in his 23 games for Ajax this season. Hato is seen as someone that could operate both in central defence and at left-back though. With Fran Garcia potentially on his way out next year, Hato could help to fill the gap left by the ex-Rayo Vallecano man.

Sport say that it may depend in part on the development of Raul Asencio this season. Hato’s prospective price tag has been put around €60m, with a series of Premier League sides linked to him, but Los Blancos would want to bring that fee down.

Hato has five caps for the Netherlands already, and certainly fits the profile of Real Madrid’s recent transfer activity. That said, Los Blancos were absolutely sold on signing Yoro, and would not move above €40m for the Frenchman. Their contract situations are different, with Hato under contract until 2028, but if they are competing with Premier League sides, they risk being priced out again.