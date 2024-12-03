Real Madrid interested in breakout Bundesliga star to strengthen midfield

Real Madrid may well seek to strengthen their midfield next summer, helping to fill the void left by Toni Kroos this year. One of the talents they have set eyes upon is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been in fine form for Eintracht, who are currently Bayern Munich’s strongest challengers in the Bundesliga. SkySports DE (via Diario AS) say that Real Madrid are one of a number of teams scouting the Swedish talent, amid rumours of Manchester United and Arsenal interest too. His price tag would be in the region of €50m.

In addition, Real Madrid had already identified Larsson as a player to watch. Since he was playing in the under-19s for Malmo, from where he moved for €9m two summers back, an have positive scouting reports.

Larsson has started all but four of Eintracht’s games this season, and has 4 goals and an assist in his 19 appearances. That is despite playing from the deepest-lying midfield position, showing a capacity to get into the box with a late run too. Los Blancos have more recently turned to Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos in midfield, in part due to injuries, but also in an attempt to regain more control in the middle of the pitch.