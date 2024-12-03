Real Madrid heavyweight wanted by Saudi Arabia

Over the last couple of years, Real Madrid have become one of several European clubs to have had their players attract interest from clubs in the Middle East. Recently, Vinicius Junior has been strong linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, while past cases have been Karim Benzema and Nacho Fernandez already head to the country.

The latest Real Madrid player to receive interest from Saudi Pro League clubs is Thibaut Courtois, as per Marca. According to the report, multiple sides are willing to offer the Belgian goalkeeper a very lucrative contract in order to walk away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite this, it is noted that Courtois does not have any intention of leaving Real Madrid anytime soon – and he is particularly keen to reject interest that comes his way from Saudi Arabia. For now, his sole focus is on remaining as one of the most dependable players in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.