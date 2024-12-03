Real Madrid fans to be handed increased fines for racial abuse of Lamine Yamal and Barcelona players

Despite criticism over the amount of time that it has taken for the authorities to identify and act against the culprits, it looks as if sanctions are on the way for the Real Madrid fans that racially abused Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde during El Clasico.

The authorities have now identified a ‘number of fans’ say Relevo, and are set to hand out sanctions. Normally, those fines would involve a €4k fine and a stadium ban for one year. That fine will be increased to €5k for two fans who directly abused Lamine Yamal, due to the fact that he is a child.

Real Madrid have cooperated with the authorities to identify the culprits, and have moved to expel two members, but so far no further action has been taken against members – they are expected to do so. The Barcelona players had the last laugh on the night, securing a 4-0 victory.