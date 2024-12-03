RCD Mallorca make admirable gesture with fans for Supercup clash with Real Madrid

RCD Mallorca will be involved in the Spanish Supercup for the first time since 2003, and the first time in the new format of the competition. They face Real Madrid on the 9th of January in Jeddah, and will pay for some of their fans to visit Saudi Arabia.

As reported by MD, Mallorca are holding a competition for members to enter, from which 35 will chosen at random. They and one person of their choosing will receive paid flights and airport transfers to Saudi Arabia, as well as tickets for the semi-final and the final if Mallorca reach it, although accommodation is not included. The draw will open on the 4th of December, and fans will have until Sunday the 8th to submit their entry on the club website.

Los Bermellones reached the final of the Copa del Rey under Javier Aguirre, losing out on penalties to Athletic Club. Since, Jagoba Arrasate has come into the club, and masterminded a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the opening league game of the season.