Predicted Teams RCD Mallorca-Barcelona: Good news for Hansi Flick as Mallorca get key player back

Barcelona are in desperate need of a return to winning ways in La Liga after just a point from their past three games, but face RCD Mallorca at Son Moix, in one of the trickiest away days in La Liga, as Real Madrid found out in their opening day draw. Both sides will welcome back key players for the clash.

Striker Vedat Muriqi is back from suspension, and both Sport and MD believe he will make an immediate return to the line-up. Cyle Larin got their equaliser against Valencia, but the former believe it will be Abdon Prats in place of him. The midfield is also a point of debate between the Catalan dailies, as Sport say Yan Valery, Omar Mascarell, Antonio Sanchez and Chiquinho will start in a four. MD believe a much more compact five of Samu Costa, Manu Morlanes, Robert Navarro, Dani Rodriguez and Sergi Darder will begin behind Muriqi.

There is much less debate about Barcelona’s line-up. Manager Hansi Flick has said both Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo will be fit to go from the start after beginning on the bench on Saturday, while Marc Casado is back from suspension. Alejandro Balde has recovered from his neck injury that forced him off too. Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Pablo Torre will drop out.

Jagoba Arrasate is without Toni Lato at left-back and Jose Copete, while Barcelona are still nursing a lengthy injury list including Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal and Andreas Christensen. Forward Ferran Torres returned over the weekend for his first appearance off the bench since September.