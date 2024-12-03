Paris Saint-Germain closing in on Croatian talent after Real Madrid rejection – report

Croatia and Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina is tipped to be the Balkan country’s next big export in the footballing world. The 21-year-old is being pursued by a host of top clubs in Europe, and could be set for a move in the summer of 2025.

Baturina is under contract until 2028, but Dinamo are willing to consider offers of around €25m, which should not be a major issue for most of Europe’s elite. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been credited with interest, but Real Madrid have moved for the Croatian talent. However Germanijak (via Sport) say that Baturina has turned down their offer. They had put forward a five-year deal for him, but he was reluctant to spend two years out on loan from when he joined, as Los Blancos wanted.

Andreas Christensen: "My recovery? We're finally on the right track, I feel good, now it's about becoming stronger. The last time I played without pain? I can't remember, well actually, I would say that I felt really good in my first season here, so during the 2022/23 season."… pic.twitter.com/aRZveKch0B — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 3, 2024

The side that are most advanced in negotiations are Paris Saint-Germain. They would be willing to make the move happen next month but Dinamo want to keep hold of Baturina until the end of the season.

So far Baturina has nine caps for Croatia, and is part of the fresh generation of midfielders coming into the side behind Luka Modric, alongside Petar Sucic. Baturina is comfortable in different roles in midfield, and has been compared to Modric, although this is more down to his nationality than anything else. He does stand out for his passing, vision, and ability to play the final pass.